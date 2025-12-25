Police searching for 2 suspects accused of robbing Hibbett Sports in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of stealing almost $500 worth of items from a retail store.

Police said a man and woman caught on surveillance footage went into the Hibbett Sports on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

“The female suspect acted as a distraction while the male suspect grabbed multiple items and approached an employee while displaying a firearm,” police said.

APD said the suspects stole about $498 in clothes, then drove off in a small black sedan.

Now, officers are asking members of the public to help them identify the suspects or provide information that could help them find the two.

Anyone with information that can help identify or locate the two suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

