Smyrna City Council OKs 70 new Flock Safety cameras for $5.7 million

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Smyrna City Council gave the go ahead in a unanimous vote to buy dozens of new Flock Safety cameras and license plate readers, plus drones.

The decision was made at the city council’s most recent meeting, where a $5.7 million contract was approved to add 70 new cameras to Smyrna to assist with police activities across the city.

Of the 70 new cameras, two are drones.

The contract will have $5.7 million paid out over 10 years, according to council records.

During discussion of the budget item, Smyrna council members said the additional cameras and drones would be a way to improve response times and be smarter with city resources.

