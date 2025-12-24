Hosea Helps provides Christmas gifts for hundreds of kids

ATLANTA — Hundreds of local children now have presents to open on Christmas morning.

Volunteers at Hosea Helps in Southwest Atlanta stepped up as Santa’s helpers, Channel 2’s Sophia Choi learned.

They started Wednesday morning, separating the bags full of toys and clothes.

Among them was Aaron Norfleet, who makes it a yearly tradition to give back to his community during the holidays.

“Last year, I gave some food to the homeless as well and the less fortunate,” Norfleet said. “And this year, I decided to come volunteer for Hosea Williams.”

Hosea Helps says 350 families, including about 700 kids from 15 different counties, are getting these bags full of holiday gifts.

Those who work with families in need say that need is greater this holiday season.

“Being a case manager, I see the need even more so because I did a lot of help with rent and utilities this week,” said Almelia Chapman, Hosea Helps Case Manager.

Eula Lawless came looking for groceries to make a Christmas dinner.

“Maybe a ham some macaroni, dressing, you know stuff like that.

She lost her job a couple months ago and needs help feeding her child and grandchildren.

Today, she was turned away - disappointed but not discouraged.

“I’m grateful because you’re able to come here and receive food to cook to feed your family,” Lawless said.

Those who came here looking for food Wednesday were invited back for Christmas Day, when Hosea Helps holds another big event to bring hot meals to children and families. About 1,000 hot plates will be going out.

