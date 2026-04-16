Cherokee County approves renovations at 4 fire stations

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved funding to renovate four fire stations in the county.

Commissioners approved the funds, from SPLOST, on April 7, unanimously.

The four stations getting renovations are:

Fire Station 12 (Waleska)

Fire Station 21 (Ball Ground)

Fire Station 22 (Bells Ferry)

Fire Station 23 (Vaughn Road)

That means the four stations will get new bathrooms, exterior improvements, new roofing and refinished roofs, depending on section and refinished kitchens.

Facilities will also be getting new cameras and security card access systems, plus new fans in the apparatus bays.

Overall, the four sets of renovations will cost $1.5 million, with a 10% county-controlled contingency putting the total at $1.65 million.

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