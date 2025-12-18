Cherokee Co. school board announces support for property tax cap

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Board of Education announced at a recent meeting that they were supporting a cap on property tax collections for residents.

More specifically, the school board said one of its main priorities for 2026 was to have local legislation in place which would limit the property tax collections of Cherokee County residents with an annual rolling 30-year average.

The board said it was prioritizing the cap in order to “achieve better stability for tax payers/homeowners” in the county.

The resolution supporting the move was approved unanimously by the Cherokee County school board.

The board said it unanimously approved the cap to “shield homeowners from unpredictable property valuation growth” while still making sure there was funding to provide a good education and properly pay teachers and other school district staff.

Cherokee County Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said the resolution is “another step in the series of tax relief efforts the board has proactively pursued.”

The cap on property taxes would follow the 1.5 mill local school property tax rollback approved in 2022 as well as a recent expansion of senior tax exemptions.

District officials said those moves had already saved taxpayers a combined $53 million annually.

