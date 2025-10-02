Cherokee Co. man to serve 2 life sentences for child sex crimes

A Ball Ground man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sex crimes against a child.

Zachery Allan Maltman, 37, will serve two consecutive life terms plus an additional 19 years.

Maltman was found guilty by a Cherokee County jury on August 27 of two counts of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, and two counts of child molestation.

The charges stemmed from a Cherokee Sheriff’s Office investigation that began in September 2022, after the victim’s mother reported the abuse.

“This maximum sentence reflects the heinous nature of the defendant’s abuse and the profound harm he inflicted on an innocent child,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway.

The victim’s mother described the moment her daughter disclosed the abuse during the sentencing hearing. She recalled Maltman telling her daughter, “You can cry, but cry quietly.” The mother expressed how these words haunt her daily and praised her daughter’s courage for confronting him.

Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish, who prosecuted the case, argued for the maximum sentence, citing Maltman’s refusal to accept responsibility and the emotional trauma suffered by the victim.

Judge Jennifer L. Davis acknowledged the victim’s bravery during her testimony and the significant impact of Maltman’s actions before imposing the sentence.

