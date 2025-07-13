Cherokee Co. Fire Dept. mourns retired sergeant who died after battle with cancer

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Department announced the death of retired Sgt. Chris King.

King died Saturday afternoon after fighting cancer.

According to the department, King had dedicated his life to serving others, as a firefight, a father, a husband, friend, U.S. Marine and brother in the fire service.

"His strength, compassion, and commitment to protecting our community left a lasting mark on all who knew him. Though retired, his legacy lives on in the lives he saved and the hearts he touched," the department said in a statement.

In honor of King, all Cherokee County fire stations and support facilities lowered their flags to half-staff.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Chris’s family, his fire service brothers and sisters, and all who loved him,” the department said. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as we come together to celebrate his life, his service, and the impact he made on all of us.”

