Cherokee Co. commissioners discuss new zoning designation for workforce housing purchases

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Commission reviewed an ordinance that would create a new type of zoning for developers.

The zoning would be a special designation for workforce housing, or housing that would fit the needs of the county’s everyday working population.

According to the county ordinance that was reviewed, the creation of a Workforce Housing Overlay District is supported by a county plan to provide additional and alternative housing units to support and retain employees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The purpose of the Workforce Housing Overlay District is to provide for-sale housing for Cherokee County residents who live and work in Cherokee County; provide an adequate supply of attainable housing as set forth in the Cherokee County Comprehensive Plan; encourage housing projects that address diverse housing choices; and address the regional need for workforce housing,” the ordinance reads.

An accompanying presentation on the overlay district described it as a “floating overlay zone” or "an unmapped district with detailed and conditional use requirements."

TRENDING STORIES:

The median rent in the county as of July was $2,425 and the median home price was $479,950.

As a matter of affordability, the federal government defines being cost-burdened for housing as spending more than 35% of monthly or yearly income on housing costs.

The county presentation said the district recommendation was that residents spend less than 30% to 35% of their income on housing, citing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

That means costs for residents who wish to live in the workforce housing overlay district must not exceed between $25,920 and $30,240, based on households earning 80% of the county AMI, or $86,400, according to the county.

For the purposes of the workforce housing district, the presentation said the requirements for workforce housing developments would include:

Properties must be 10 acres or less

Units will be reserved for homeowners making 80% or less of the area median income

Public water and sewer must be accessible

Must be within 2 miles of I-575, I-75 or SR-92

75% of surrounding properties must be developed or under construction

Must be inside a Character Area supporting residential as primary land use

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group