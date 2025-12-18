Cherokee Co. announces new emergency system ‘Rave Alert’ now in place

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Government announced there’s a new emergency alert system in place and is encouraging residents to sign up.

Cherokee County has partnered with Motorola Rave to send out National Weather Service alerts to their registered users.

“Rave Alert offers extensive options for emergency alerts to our residents,” Cherokee County EMA Director Daniel Westbrook said in a statement. “The system also gives us capabilities for non-emergent alerts to those who subscribed. We plan to launch that functionality in 2026.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

County officials also said the alert system can be used for more than weather, such as in cases of traffic alerts or hazardous situations that may require evacuation.

Residents who were previously registered with the county’s former system

For the new alert system, county residents are able to go online to the county’s Emergency Management Agency site, then click on the Rave Alert button to being the registration process.

You can also register by texting CHEROKEEEEMA to 226787, though text messaging and data rates may apply.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group