Self-booking flight charters, travel comes to Wheels Up through Delta partnership

ATLANTA — Wheels Up announced it had expanded its partnership with Delta Air Lines to provide more options for end-to-end travel flexibility to customers.

Starting in early January 2026, Wheels Up said its customers will be able to self-book Delta Air Lines commercial flights directly through their member portal.

“For the first time in private aviation, members can access a fully integrated, self-service commercial airline booking experience within a private aviation membership platform,” the company said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The company said their members will be able to go online through the Wheels Up portal and search available Delta Air Lines flights, prices, options and finish the full booking process all in a streamlined digital flow.

“Expanding how our members can fly is central to our strategy,” George Mattson, CEO of Wheels Up, said. “By bringing Delta commercial booking directly into the Wheels Up portal, we’re expanding flexibility while making it easier for members to use their Wheels Up Funds across their broader travel needs.”

Mattson said the integration of Delta flights and booking with the Wheels Up platform is a reinforcement of the strong partnership between the two companies.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group