Father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect expected in court today

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A motion hearing is set Thursday for the father of the suspect in the deadly Apalachee High School shooting.

Colin Gray is accused of giving his son, Colt Gray, the gun used to kill two teachers and two students on Sept. 4, 2024.

Earlier this fall, a judge postponed Colin Gray’s trial to February. There was also a ruling that the jury poll will come from outside of Barrow County.

The judge is scheduled to hear a couple of motions in Gray’s case during Thursday’s 9 a.m. hearing.

Colin Gray’s son Colt appeared in court last week in shackles and with a new haircut.

During the hearing, the teenaged shooting suspect sat silently and stone-faced as his new defense team explained to the judge they’re waiting on doctors to complete a full medical examination.

The exam’s results could determine if the case heads to trial, or ends with a potential plea deal. The teen’s attorney said she expects the evaluation to be done by February, adding that she is still working through discovery.

