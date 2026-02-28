Canton man sentenced after drug, alcohol-fueled crash leaves 2 women seriously hurt

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County judge has sentenced a repeat DUI offender to decades behind bars for a 2025 crash that left two women with life-altering injuries.

On Feb. 18, a judge sentenced Deveric Louis Jones, 58, of Canton, to 30 years, with the first 15 years to be served in prison, following a non-negotiated guilty plea in Cherokee County Superior Court.

Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of serious injury by vehicle, one count of driving under the influence, one count of driving under the influence (less safe, drugs), one count of driving on the wrong side of the road, and one count of improper tires.

A non-negotiated plea means the defendant admitted guilt without a sentencing agreement, leaving the final punishment up to the judge after hearing recommendations from both the prosecution and defense.

The charges stem from a January 9, 2025, crash investigated by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2 p.m., authorities say Jones was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on Hickory Flat Highway near Mountain Vista Boulevard when he crossed the center line and struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on.

Witnesses reported seeing Jones drift repeatedly into the opposing lane before the collision. First responders had to extricate occupants from both vehicles.

Deputies on scene noted signs of impairment, including the odor of alcohol, slowed speech, and bloodshot eyes. A subsequent blood test confirmed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Jones claimed a mechanical issue caused him to lose control of the truck. However, an automotive inspection found no defects. Crash data showed Jones never applied the brakes and that the accelerator remained engaged at the time of impact.

During the plea hearing, both victims delivered emotional impact statements describing the physical and emotional toll of the crash.

One woman said the collision “turned my life upside down.” She spent three months in a wheelchair and underwent multiple surgeries. She now has pins, screws, and rods in her legs, knee, and foot. She can no longer run and relies on a cane to walk.

The second victim told the court she will “never be able to live a normal life again.” She had to be resuscitated twice before reaching the hospital. Her injuries included internal bleeding, brain bleeds, collapsed lungs, and multiple broken bones, including ribs, sternum, hip, and tailbone. She also suffered facial fractures and broken teeth and remained in a coma for two and a half weeks. She continues to deal with visible scars and chronic pain.

Prosecutors asked the court to sentence Jones as a recidivist to 30 years, with 20 years to serve in custody. The defense argued for treatment and less prison time, citing substance abuse as the root of his prior criminal conduct.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Lamb told the court the crash was “the culmination of a long pattern of impaired driving and disregard for the law,” noting Jones’ criminal history spans more than 40 years and includes multiple prior DUI convictions.

After hearing arguments, Judge Baker imposed a 30-year sentence, with 15 years to serve in prison. Under Georgia’s recidivist statute, Jones must serve the entire prison portion without the possibility of parole.

As part of his sentence, Jones must have no contact with the victims, undergo substance abuse evaluation and treatment, surrender his driver’s license, participate in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Impact Panel, and comply with additional court-ordered conditions. He’s also barred from entering Cherokee County during the probationary portion of his sentence.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said the case underscores the dangers of impaired driving.

“Our community deserves to feel safe on our roadways, and that safety is jeopardized when someone chooses to drive while impaired,” Treadaway said. “This case demonstrates the serious and lasting harm that can result from that decision.”

