Canton man learns sentence after child molestation conviction

CANTON, Ga. — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced a man convicted on three counts of child molestation had learned his sentence.

Channel 2 Action News reported in June when Lucas Simon Lucas-Juan, 41 of Canton, was convicted by a Cherokee County jury.

Lucas-Juan was accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old child at a Walmart Supercenter in Canton, according to officials.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, a Walmart employee had called 911 to report seeing Lucas-Juan abusing a child in July 2024.

“While collecting grocery carts from the store parking lot, a Walmart employee saw a man commit immoral and indecent acts on a little girl inside a parked vehicle. Horrified by what she saw, the employee returned to the store and provided authorities with a description of the vehicle and its license plate,” Assistant DA David J. Bailey said.

During their investigation, Canton police officers reviewed surveillance footage from inside the store, showing “two other incidents involving the same child and defendant had occurred earlier that day.”

Lucas-Juan was convicted on June 26.

On Tuesday, Judge Shannon Wallace sentenced Lucas-Juan to 30 years, with the first 29 years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.

Lucas-Juan will also have to register as a sex offender and is banned from contacting his victim or her family, according to the DA’s office.

“This case is a stark reminder that child sexual abuse can happen even in plain view in public places,” DA Susan K. Treadway said. “This case underscores the importance of businesses, citizens, and law enforcement working together to safeguard our children.”

