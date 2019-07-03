BREAKING: Suspect charged with murder in deadly bar brawl

CANTON, Ga. - Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly bar brawl in at a popular Canton sports bar over the weekend.
Leon Danzis, 45, died after the brawl broke out at the Canton Icehouse in Cherokee last Friday night.
Gary Matthew Allen, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and murder. A witness told Channel 2's Michael Seiden he was sitting with Danzis when a stranger with a pool cue attacked the two men.
The witness ended up with a concussion and broken bones.
Danzis died at the hospital.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is working to learn more about the motive behind the attack, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
