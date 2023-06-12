Black bear spotted eating from dumpster in Cherokee County

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A young black bear has been spotted in Woodstock.

WSB viewer Pamela Wright saw the animal feasting on trash in a dumpster when she was picking up her car from Firestone on Highway 92 in Woodstock over the weekend.

Cherokee County 911 operators have received multiple calls about bear sightings over the last week in the area of I-575 in Woodstock.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources advised people to remove items that would attract bears for the next 1-2 weeks, like birdfeeders, trash, and grills.

For more information on how to deter bears from your area, visit bearwise.org.

