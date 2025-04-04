Acworth man sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly, violently assaulting woman

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated battery and family violence.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, Jonathon Bailey Panter, 26, was charged in February 2024 after he violently assaulted a woman multiple times.

The DA’s office said Panter and his victim lived at the same residence and after she sought medical treatment at a hospital, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the multiple assaults.

“She had bruises and abrasions on her legs, midsection, arms, neck and face,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “She also had petechial hemorrhaging in her eye, which is a sign of strangulation. She told CSO deputies that Panter beat her ‘half to death.’”

In mid-March, Panter was found guilty of the assault and family violence charges after prosecutors showed a jury nearly 90 pieces of evidence detailing the victim’s injuries.

On Wednesday, Panter was sentenced. Prosecutors recommended a 60-year sentence, with the first 35 years to be served in prison, but the judge sentenced him to 20 years. He was also banned from returning to Cherokee County and ordered to not contact the victim.

“The evidence we presented at the sentencing hearing showed that this defendant has demonstrated no remorse for his actions and continues to shift the blame onto others for the crimes he committed. His refusal to take responsibility underscores the necessity of a substantial prison sentence,” Assistant District Attorney Macelyne A. Williams, of the Domestic Violence Unit, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State, said in a statement.

Due to being a repeat offender, the DA’s office said Panter would not be eligible for parole.

“This defendant violently attacked an especially vulnerable woman who felt she had no one to turn to, and nowhere else to go,” District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said. “This case is a powerful reminder of the devastating impact domestic violence has on victims and communities. We will continue to pursue justice for victims and work to make sure offenders are removed from our streets.”

