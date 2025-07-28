A/C technicians are feeling the heat as units fail during extreme temps

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Air conditioning technicians like Justin Andrews are working tirelessly to keep homes cool across Georgia as temperatures soar.
“And when it gets hot, like I said, we’re running nonstop. You know what I mean? Nonstop,” said Justin Andrews, a service technician with Berry Good Heating and Air.
Andrews let Channel 2’s Michael Doudna tag along for one of his calls.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He said number of service calls for A/C repairs can more than double during heat waves.
“We go from an average of six calls up to about 13 a day,” he said.
The increased demand is due to A/C units overheating, which can lead to compressor or capacitor failures.
Mandy Collins, a Georgia native, described the discomfort of summers without a functioning air conditioner, saying it can make life unbearable.
“You get like a ... You feel claustrophobic. I can’t live like that,” she said.
To prevent breakdowns, Andrews recommends regular maintenance of AC units similar to how one would maintain a car.
In the meantime, Andrews and his team continue to crisscross the metro area, restoring the sweet hum of air conditioning units for homeowners.
“For me, it’s really sweet because that means I get to head on to the next one,” Andrews said.
RELATED STORIES:
- Cooling centers announced in DeKalb amid heat wave
- Extreme heat warning issued for east GA, heat advisory for metro Atlanta
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group