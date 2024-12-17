81-year-old woman dies after car crashes into tractor-trailer along Cherokee Co. highway

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are investigating after an elderly woman died in a car crash Monday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Cherokee County deputies responded to a car crash at Cumming Highway and Soleil Parkway. According to the sheriff’s office, a Lexus sedan traveling east tried to turn left into the Soleil subdivision when a tractor-trailer traveling westbound hit the Lexus.

The passenger in the car, identified as 81-year-old Bonnie Moore, of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was taken to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the driver of the semi-truck was not injured. According to the sheriff’s office, neither impairment nor speed are factors in the accident.

Authorities believe the driver of the Lexas failed to yield to the tractor-trailer.

The crash remains under investigation.

