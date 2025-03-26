20-year-old man missing for over a week, last seen in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in Cherokee County.

Asher Atkins, 20, was last seen near Darby Road and Christopher Court on March 18.

Deputies do not have a description of the clothing he was wearing, but describe him as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighing about 195 lbs., with brown eyes, red hair, and glasses.

If you see him, please call 911.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group