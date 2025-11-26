2 men get 20 year sentences for Canton armed robbery

CANTON, Ga. — Two men learned their fates after both were convicted in a 2022 armed robbery case.

Nasheem Daquan Davis and Kai Marley Greenwood have been sentenced to 20 years for an armed robbery at the Walden Crossing Apartments in Canton.

The sentencing follows their guilty pleas to charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Canton Police Department began their investigation after a 911 call reported the robbery on Sept. 17, 2022. The victims were stopped at the gate of the apartment complex when two armed men approached them.

The victims had just withdrawn cash from an ATM at a nearby gas station. Davis and Greenwood pulled out their weapons and demanded the money.

The District Attorney’s Office said investigators used surveillance video, Flock camera data, and cell phone records to identify the suspects. The footage showed the suspects at the ATM and traced their movements to the crime scene.

During the investigation, a search of Davis’ residence uncovered one of the firearms used in the robbery.

Greenwood, who was 16 at the time, admitted to using a BB gun during the crime.

“This was an impulsive and dangerous crime,” Assistant District Attorney Megan S. Hertel, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement. “Their actions that day caused significant trauma for a small amount of cash.”

Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis ordered both defendants to serve the first 10 years of their sentence in confinement, along with other conditions such as restitution and community service.

