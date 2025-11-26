Police discover human remains in Brookhaven. Could they crack a years-long cold case?

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police have discovered human remains along Northeast Expressway, potentially providing a breakthrough in the cold case of Lucky Hawkins, who disappeared in 2021.

The remains were found earlier this month, just over a mile from where Hawkins, then 52 years old, was last seen.

Authorities have not yet identified the remains or determined the cause of death, but the investigation is ongoing.

Hawkins was reported missing to the Union City Police Department in August 2021.

His vehicle was later found at a Sam’s Club on Clairmont Road by the Chamblee Police Department and was towed from the parking lot.

In October 2021, a family member contacted the Brookhaven Police Department after a witness claimed to have seen Hawkins at a Waffle House in Brookhaven.

The witness, an employee, reported seeing a man running from someone in August, but was unsure if it was Hawkins.

Brookhaven Police investigated the lead, canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance footage, but found no evidence to support the witness’s claim.

The sighting was ultimately deemed unfounded.

The DeKalb County Police Department is leading the death investigation following the discovery of the remains.

Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

