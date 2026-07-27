Cherokee County schools ban electric bikes and scooters on campus

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Students in the Cherokee County School District will no longer be allowed to bring electric bikes or electric scooters onto school campuses under a new policy for the 2026-27 school year.

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District officials said the rule was added to the Student-Parent Handbook because of safety concerns after several students were injured while riding the vehicles to and from school last year.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Chief Communications Officer Barbara Jacoby said in a statement.

The prohibition on electric bikes and electric scooters is new this school year and is outlined in the district’s updated Student-Parent Handbook.

According to the district, the handbook is available on its website and was shared with parents through the district’s July newsletter and social media channels as part of back-to-school information.

School officials said the change is intended to help prevent additional injuries involving electric bikes and scooters on or around school campuses.

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