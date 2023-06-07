Check your tickets! $1 MILLION winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia

ATLANTA — Someone in Georgia woke up a $1 million richer on Wednesday morning.

The Mega Millions website shows that three tickets worth $1 million was sold for Tuesday’s drawing, including one ticket in Georgia.

The winning numbers were: 6, 12, 23, 29 and 57 with a Megaball of 4. Channel 2 Action News reached out to Georgia Lottery to confirm where the ticket was sold.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed it was an online ticket purchased in Savannah.

How do you claim winning lottery tickets in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchased their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. For winners who buy instant tickets, they only have 90 days from the expired date to claim their prize.

