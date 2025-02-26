Channel 2 viewer excited to attend Live with Kelly and Mark After the Oscars Show

ATLANTA — Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship is going to Hollywood for special coverage before and after the 97th Academy Awards.

Fred will be going behind the scenes with Live! With Kelly and Mark After the Oscars Show that airs Monday morning. He won’t be alone.

Channel 2 Action News invited viewers to enter a contest to join Fred in Hollywood and the grand prize winner was Lillian Shipmon from Covington.

“I’m super excited. And I’ve been on Meet Kelly ever since she was in the soap opera, so I’m excited. I’m excited,” Lillian said.

Lillian told Fred she is also excited to bring her daughter Angie to California.

“You always have one out of all your children that just stay ready for anything, ready to go. She’s like, ‘I stay ready.’ So I’m going to take my baby daughter,” Lillian said.

What else will make the trip special? It’s Lillian’s birthday month.

“Does it get any better?” Fred asked her.

“It doesn’t get any better. And I celebrate all of March. And I was like, oh my God, what a way to start out the month. So I had just been thanking God and praising God and just, oh, whoa, who does it? Ain’t nobody but him,” she said.

Here’s how to tune in on Sunday and Monday. Fred will have a special report Sunday for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. Then, join ABC for “On the Red Carpet” as the stars arrive starting at 5:30 p.m.

The 97th Oscars hosted by Conan O’Brien begins at 7 p.m. Then Monday morning, get inside access to Live with Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars Show starting at 9 a.m. only on Channel 2.

