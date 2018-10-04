  • Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein LIVE in Los Angeles for the NLDS

    LOS ANGELES - The Atlanta Braves are back in the MLB Playoffs for the first time since 2013, and Channel 2 Action News is going to be with them every step of the way.

    Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein traveled with the Braves to Los Angeles for Games 1 and 2. 

    Below is a LIVE minute-by-minute update from Los Angeles:

    Wednesday 11:23 p.m. ET

    The Braves are done for the night and are headed back to the team hotel. We'll see you tomorrow on Channel 2 Action News.

    Wednesday 10:20 p.m. ET

    It's official, Dansby Swanson won't play in the NLDS. 

    Wednesday 10:15 p.m. ET

    The mood around the Braves feels light. First-baseman Freddie Freeman is working from the stretch.

    Wednesday 9:59 p.m. ET

    The NL East champs have taken the field. 

    Wednesday 9:52 p.m. ET

    Braves Manager Brian Snitker is meeting with the media. He says Anibal Sanchez will take the bump in Game 2.

    Wednesday 8:41 p.m. ET

    The Dodgers are taking batting practice. The Braves are up next.

    Wednesday 5:38 p.m. ET

    Channel 2 has made it to Dodger Stadium. We're a little over 24 hours away from Game 1.

