0 Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein LIVE in Los Angeles for the NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Atlanta Braves are back in the MLB Playoffs for the first time since 2013, and Channel 2 Action News is going to be with them every step of the way.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein traveled with the Braves to Los Angeles for Games 1 and 2.

Below is a LIVE minute-by-minute update from Los Angeles:

Wednesday 11:23 p.m. ET

The Braves are done for the night and are headed back to the team hotel. We'll see you tomorrow on Channel 2 Action News.

Good night Dodger Stadium.... see ya for Game 1 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/31mH2SgdcL — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 4, 2018

Wednesday 10:20 p.m. ET

It's official, Dansby Swanson won't play in the NLDS.

Snit loves his guys.... got to feel for Dansby pic.twitter.com/PGpUXHl34X — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 4, 2018

Wednesday 10:15 p.m. ET

The mood around the Braves feels light. First-baseman Freddie Freeman is working from the stretch.

Your game 3 starter vs Dodgers... Freddie Freeman..... pic.twitter.com/S9Ta5Nq9NM — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 4, 2018

Wednesday 9:59 p.m. ET

The NL East champs have taken the field.

Braves getting in a little work here at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/veti7aslKO — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 4, 2018

Wednesday 9:52 p.m. ET

Braves Manager Brian Snitker is meeting with the media. He says Anibal Sanchez will take the bump in Game 2.

Snit says Anibal Sanchez will start game 2 for the Braves.. Dodgers going with Clayton Kershaw pic.twitter.com/4pFxUBUiqA — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 4, 2018

Wednesday 8:41 p.m. ET

The Dodgers are taking batting practice. The Braves are up next.

Dodgers taking BP - Braves on the field at 10 ET pic.twitter.com/BKpDhX2MX2 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 4, 2018

Wednesday 5:38 p.m. ET

Channel 2 has made it to Dodger Stadium. We're a little over 24 hours away from Game 1.

Dodger Stadium... the eve of Game 1 Braves/Dodgers NLDS pic.twitter.com/8dFkB9WqJ0 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 3, 2018

Want more Braves’ coverage? Turn to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s digital newspaper -- the AJCePaper -- for photos, analysis and behind-the-scenes details from the last game. Subscribers will find the special digital section delivered to their email inbox at noon on days after Braves games. You can also go to myAJC.com/ePaper.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.