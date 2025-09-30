‘Chad Powers’ starring Glen Powell premieres today. It was filmed in Georgia

ATLANTA — Glen Powell’s new series “Chad Powers” drops Tuesday on Hulu and you may recognize some familiar spots from around Georgia.

“Chad Powers” follows Powell as Russ Holliday, a “disgraced college quarterback” who disguises himself to walk onto for the struggling yet fictional South Georgia Catfish “to revive his football career.”

The show filmed on location in Atlanta, but also in Athens, including a few scenes at Sanford Stadium.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo was there last October when the “Chad Powers” production team took over the stadium during halftime of Georgia versus Mississippi State game. Powell and his co-stars run onto the field in their Catfish uniforms to hear a crowd of boos.

Glen Powell is here at Georgia . They are shooting something at halftime after the @UGARedcoatBand leave the field.

It’s for the new Hulu series called Chad Powers. #godawgs pic.twitter.com/wTYu3WgEaG — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) October 12, 2024

The show is based on ESPN+ sketch where Eli Manning goes “undercover” and tries to walk on the Penn State football team.

Powell not only stars, but is also one of the producers and co-creators. He is also a diehard fan of college football, particularly his hometown Texas Longhorns.

