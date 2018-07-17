Teen missing after Rainbow Family gathering found safe

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE: William Johnson was located "alive and well" in Ridgeville, S.C., the sheriff said.
Missing Person William Johnson has been located. He is alive and well in Ridgeville, SC. Thanks for the prayers. Sheriff Stacy M. Jarrard— Lumpkin Co. Sheriff (@LumpkinCountySO) July 17, 2018
Another missing person has been connected to the recent Rainbow Family counterculture gathering in North Georgia.
William Johnson, 18, has been reported missing by the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Facebook post.
“His cellphone was found in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in the trash where the recent Rainbow of Living Light Gathering took place,” Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said.
Johnson is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to the sheriff.
Anyone with knowledge of Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 706-864-0414.
Last Tuesday, 20-year-old Curtis Jay “CJ” Elliott was reported missing after attending the gathering at the
Chattahoochee National Forest in Lumpkin County. The sheriff announced Saturday that Ellliott was found in Minnesota. No other details were released.
And an 18-year-old woman identified as Amber Robinson was allegedly killed by a man she met at the gathering, authorities said.
Joseph Bryan Capstraw, 20, of Jacksonville, Fla., confessed to killing Robinson in Elizabethtown, Ky., authorities said. However, he does not recall the incident, according to police.
He has been charged with murder in connection with the woman’s death.
