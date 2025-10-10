CDC gets more job cuts as government shutdown drags on

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing for further federal job cuts, adding to the losses the agency has already sustained. The cuts raise concerns about the impact on public health initiatives.

Since January, the CDC has lost about 3,000 jobs since President Donald Trump took office. The exact number of additional job cuts remains unclear as the government shutdown continues.

According to Channel 2’s Brian Mims, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that employees across multiple divisions have received reduction in force notices. These employees are designated as nonessential.

“Much of it does not consider the people who are impacted, that it goes further than just the employee being impacted,” said an employee, who didn’t want their identity known.

The Trump administration has not released specific figures on the total number of job cuts across federal agencies, but a spokesperson described the number as substantial.

