Families worry they could lose access to crucial medicine Affordable Care Act tax credits

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia families who rely on the Affordable Care Act are facing uncertainty as the enhanced premium tax credits are set to expire at the end of the year.

The expiration of these credits could lead to a significant increase in healthcare premiums, affecting many who depend on ACA Marketplace coverage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Without congressional action, premiums are expected to rise, putting financial strain on families who rely on the ACA for medication needs.

“I have fibromyalgia, a brain tumor that I have to take medication for for the rest of my life,” Amy Miller told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington. “I don’t mind paying some, but I can’t go up 50% and I don’t know anybody who can.”

Miller says she has fibromyalgia, a brain tumor, glaucoma, ADHD, anxiety and spinal stenosis. She fears that without the ACA’s support, she could lose access to necessary medications.

Deana Bohannon says affordable treatments are necessary for many families, especially those that include a child with special needs.

“I don’t want my child having seizures every time he turns around,” Bohannon said.

RELATED STORIES:

Republican Representative Mike Collins stated that the government shutdown is not about healthcare but about Democrats’ refusal to pass a ‘clean continuing resolution.’

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff urged President Donald Trump and Republicans to prevent large increases in healthcare costs for Georgia families.

“I can’t go without insurance,” Miller said. “It worries me a lot.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group