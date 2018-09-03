  • CBD oil helping fight the opioid crisis in Georgia, users say

    By: Tom Regan

    ATLANTA - Marijuana product CBD oil is helping Georgians get rid of prescription pain pills. And that’s because the opioid epidemic is killing people.

    Channel 2 Action News visited Little Five Points Pharmacy in northeast Atlanta where cannabidiol oil is on the shelves.

    Hemp-derived CBD products are legal in Georgia because they contain only trace amounts of the THC.

    We're hearing from one CBD user who said the oil has changed his life, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    Right now, cannabis oil is legal for some patients in Georgia. But it is illegal to grow or bring it across state lines.

