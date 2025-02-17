Tip leads to arrest of convicted felon in metro Atlanta found with surplus of drugs

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carrollton Police Department is praising one of its own after arresting a known drug dealer in the area.
On January 27, Cpl. Brady Spruell received intel informing him about drug activity linked to a specific home and vehicle operating in Carroll County.
After receiving the intel, Spruell located the suspect’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop after the suspect committed multiple traffic violations.
The suspect, Reoccus Rowe, a convicted felon and known drug distributor attempted to flee on foot from Spruell, but he was quickly arrested.
A search of Rowe’s vehicle revealed a significant number of illegal drugs, including 125 ecstasy pills, 534 grams of marijuana, 11 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 116 oxycodone pills, a digital scale, and packaging materials.
Rowe was on felony probation for narcotics distribution at the time of his arrest.
He was arrested and now faces new charges, including trafficking ecstasy, marijuana with intent to distribute, oxycodone with intent to distribute, mushrooms with intent to distribute, obstruction, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain lane.
