Suspect steals over 100K worth of items from Carrollton trading card shop, owner says

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta business is asking for help after someone broke into their trading card shop.

Surveillance video captures the thief smashing display cases and grabbing more than $100,000 worth of product.

The theft happened at the Tag Collects shop in Carrollton around 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

The business has set up an online fundraiser to raise money to pay its employees and recoup some of its losses.

