Suspect steals over 100K worth of items from Carrollton trading card shop, owner says

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta business is asking for help after someone broke into their trading card shop.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Surveillance video captures the thief smashing display cases and grabbing more than $100,000 worth of product.
The theft happened at the Tag Collects shop in Carrollton around 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tyler Perry sued by another actor accusing him of sexual assault
- WATCH: Driver’s phone catches fire, deputies find cocaine hidden in trunk on I-20
- Mom vacationing in north Georgia says she was kicked out of restaurant for breastfeeding
The business has set up an online fundraiser to raise money to pay its employees and recoup some of its losses.
Click here to donate.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group