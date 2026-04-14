Sole finalist named for new Carroll County Schools Superintendent

Carroll County Schools have named Dr. Jessica M. Ainsworth as the sole finalist to hold the title as Superintendent of Carroll County Schools.

This announcement follows former Superintendent Scott Cowart’s retirement after 16 years of leadership in the district.

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According to the Carroll County Board of Education, they reached a consensus that Ainsworth is the best leader for the job.

“Dr. Ainsworth is a brilliant educator who understands the complexity of our system,” Board Chairman Kerry Miller said. “Her commitment to excellence, equity, and our 24STRONG culture positions her to lead us forward so every child in our five clusters is empowered to thrive.”

Ainsworth has 23 years of experience in the industry. She began as a special education teacher at Villa Rica High School, and includes service as an assistant principal, principal, and Director of Assessment in the Douglas County School System.

She made way back to Carroll County in June of 2019 to serve as Assistant Superintendent of School Performance. She rose to associate superintendent in May 2024.

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Ainsworth currently serves as the Associate Superintendent of School Performance for Carroll County Schools, where she works in direct partnership with Superintendent Cowart to lead the district’s operational and educational needs.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be named the sole finalist for a school system that is not just my professional home, but a community I care for deeply,” Ainsworth said. “I am committed to continuing our pursuit of premier experiences and ensuring that Carroll County remains a place where we positively change the lives of our students and staff every single day.”

By state law, the board must now wait 14 days from the announcement of a finalist before taking a final vote to make their choice official.

The Board plans to hold this final vote at a futured scheduled meeting.

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