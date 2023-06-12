Multiple guns, fentanyl, meth seized during drug investigations in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Drug investigations in Carrollton have led to two people being arrested and multiple drugs off the streets.

Carrollton investigators conducted a search warrant on Draketown Trail in Villa Rica on May 26.

Jimmy Dylan Daniel, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.

Two weeks later, on June 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home on N. Alma Street in Carrollton.

Keyonnus Smith,46, of Carrollton was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, officers seized eight ounces of cocaine, over two pounds of marijuana, an amount of THC (wax), fentanyl, multiple Schedule IV pills, and 11 guns.

