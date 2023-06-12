Potential for strong to severe storms on Tuesday

ATLANTA — A cold front currently moving through North Georgia is going to set the stage for some potentially severe storms on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 says the storms will start moving into the metro area around lunchtime and will last throughout the evening.

Much of the southern part of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area will be under a Level 2 risk for severe storms.

Much of the southern part of the Atlanta metro will be under a Level 1 risk.

The biggest impacts will include damaging wind gusts along with the potential for hail.

