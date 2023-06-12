Potential for strong to severe storms on Tuesday

ATLANTA — A cold front currently moving through North Georgia is going to set the stage for some potentially severe storms on Tuesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 says the storms will start moving into the metro area around lunchtime and will last throughout the evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Much of the southern part of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area will be under a Level 2 risk for severe storms.
Much of the southern part of the Atlanta metro will be under a Level 1 risk.
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
The biggest impacts will include damaging wind gusts along with the potential for hail.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News throughout the evening for the latest timing on when your neighborhood could be impacted.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group