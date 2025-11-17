Man sentenced to 125 years without parole for shooting at deputies

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Brenton Dale Chase was sentenced to 125 years without parole on Nov. 12 after he was found guilty of criminal attempt murder and other crimes by a Carroll County jury.

Honorable Judge Erica Tisinger gave Chase the sentence, which will be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections; the sentence is not parole-eligible.

The crimes occurred on Aug. 22, 2024, when Chase drove a stolen Dodge Ram and attempted to hit a police vehicle. He fired a shotgun at deputies but did not injure them.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Zach Balty and Senior Assistant District Attorney Jared Parrish, with assistance from Katelynn Culbreath, co-director of Victim Services.

The investigation was led by Sgt. Tyler North with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Chase attempted to murder two Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies by firing a shotgun aimed at the deputies while in their patrol vehicles. The deputies were not physically injured.

Law enforcement, including members of the Carrollton Police Department, eventually located Chase nearby and provided life-saving measures to prevent a methamphetamine drug overdose. SWAT and Georgia State Patrol were called to assist in the search after Chase ran into the woods.

