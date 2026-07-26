Man accused of stealing electrical wiring from home under construction in metro Atlanta

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A police department west of Atlanta says a man faces charges for allegedly stealing electrical wire he cut out of a house under construction.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, the property owner of a home being built on Martin Cemetery Road was broken into and wires had been cut out of the building and stolen.

The owner told police the stolen materials were worth between $2,500 and $3,000.

While investigating the alleged theft, police reviewed surveillance images shared by the property owner and saw what was described as suspicious vehicle.

Using other tools and techniques, including the department’s Flock Safety License Plate Reader system, police identified a vehicle belonging to the suspect, Ronald Martin.

Martin was charged with burglary and arrested.

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