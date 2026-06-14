Georgia woman found guilty of murdering husband with dementia

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman was convicted by a jury of shooting and killing her husband, who was suffering from dementia.

According to the West Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Mary Ann Agan was convicted for shooting her husband in the chest on Jan. 25, 2025.

Her husband was taken to a hospital, where he died.

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When Carrollton Police Department officers asked Agan what happened, she told them she had accidentally shot her husband with a revolver.

Agan told police that the shooting was an accident but “made numeorus conflicting statements on scene with officers about who had retrieved the gun,” if she knew it was loaded and how the gun was fired, according to the DA’s office.

During the investigation, the DA’s office said police found evidence that the gunshot came from about six inches from Agan’s husband’s chest and was “in a downward direction.”

At trial, prosecutors also showed recordings of the night after the shooting where Agan said she had threatened to shoot the victim moments before it went off.

Agan has not been sentenced yet.

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