Closing arguments today in ex-trooper, GA mayor’s trial for deadly crash

A jury will hear the closing arguments in the trial for a former Georgia State Trooper and current mayor charged in a deadly crash.

Anthony “AJ” Scott is accused of causing a crash that killed 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla and 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey in 2015. Scott, now the mayor of Buchanan, allegedly drove at speeds up to 90 mph without lights or sirens and crashed into the teens’ Nissan Sentra.

Court will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m. when prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to present their closing arguments. The jury could get the case and begin deliberations this afternoon.

This is the second time Scott is being tried for the case. A judge declared a mistrial in 2019, saying the Carroll County prosecution withheld evidence. The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office is now prosecuting the case.

Scott is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding. He could face up to 30 years in prison if he is convicted.

