Carroll County’s E-911 center recovering from lightning strike

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A bolt of lightning struck the Carroll County E-911 center Tuesday during a round of severe weather that rolled through the area.

No one was hurt in the lightning strike, but that sudden bolt temporarily affected their systems.

The county’s 911 calls were routed through to Haralson County after the lightning strike, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said at 8:40 p.m. via a social media post. The post said it’s part of a standard backup protocol.

The sheriff’s office said thanks to a Georgia Power crew, who replaced the transformer that powers the center, power was restored by 2 a.m. Wednesday.

They had been relying on generator power after the lightning strike.

Dispatchers are working at the Carroll County E-911 center, though the county reports that landline calls into the building are still being routed through Haralson County.

Crews are continuing to repair and evaluate phone lines at the E-911 center.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone across the county who came out to assist with resources and support, and to our amazing 911 staff for holding it down until we could get back to a more normal operation,” the county sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday update. “A special thank you to Haralson County E-911 for stepping in and helping keep our citizens safe by dispatching emergency calls during this incident.”

