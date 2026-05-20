Drug dealer raided after college student’s death pleads guilty under First Offender Act

A drug dealer who a prosecutor said boasted he had over 300 customers took a plea deal as a first offender.

A February 2024 Atlanta police raid on Abram Rincon’s Buckhead apartment captured on bodycam was made possible by the cellphone of a dead University of Georgia student, Jack O’Kelley.

He died from the effects of two drugs, bromazolam and fentanyl, after it’s believed he took a counterfeit Xanax pill while in Atlanta on Thanksgiving break.

The raid followed undercover buys with Rincon that APD set up using information from O’Kelley’s phone. It led to the discovery of a huge cache of various drugs, as well as seven guns, Fulton County Executive District Attorney George Jenkins told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.

Jenkins says in a non-negotiated plea this month, Rincon pleaded guilty under the First Offender Act to a long list of drug-related and gun-related charges stemming from the raid.

Judge Kevin Farmer sentenced him to 15 years in prison plus 10 years of probation.

“I was very surprised that he was able to get first offender,” said Mike O’Kelley, Jack’s father.

His dad says Jack was a straight A student on a Zell Miller scholarship who had captained both the lacrosse and football teams at North Atlanta High School.

Jenkins says the first offender treatment basically means if Rincon successfully completes his 25-year total sentence without breaking the law, he won’t have a conviction on his record.

While Rincon was not charged with fentanyl, the GBI checked one of the many pills from his apartment specifically for fentanyl, and it tested positive.

He says no one has been charged so far with Jack O’Kelley’s death, which is still under investigation.

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