Carroll County deputy honored after being killed in line of duty

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carroll County officials held a memorial event honoring Deputy Taylor Bristow, who was killed in the line of duty in 2024.

Bristow’s name was added to the Public Safety Memorial in Carroll County.

The ceremony took place at the memorial, where community members, leaders, and public safety professionals gathered to pay tribute to Bristow and others who have served and sacrificed for the community.

“It definitely helps to see his name. I love speaking it, love telling stories about him, so I love that he’s up there,” Melissa Bristow, the deputy’s widow, said.

Bristow was a 30-year-old husband and father of two who was killed while helping to serve a search warrant.

He was shot and died from his injuries days later.

Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley also spoke at the event, highlighting Bristow’s dedication and loyalty.

“You could depend on him, he was loyal, he was dedicated,” Langley said.

The community also honored Carrollton Police Officer Dustin Krish, who survived a traffic accident in June.

Officer Krish is still recovering at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

