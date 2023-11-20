3 people arrested after deputies seize meth, heroin, guns from 2 Carroll County homes

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested after deputies seized drugs and guns from two Carroll County homes.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit conducted search warrants on two homes on Simms Road in Carrollton as a part of an ongoing drug investigation.

ACE investigators seized what they call “trafficking amounts” of heroin, methamphetamine, and several guns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lonny Sweetalla, 65, of Carrollton, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Mason Green, 21, of Carrollton, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Tammy Ross, 49, of Carrollton, was arrested for felony failure to appear for warrants on drug charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta woman charged more than $7,000 for Subway sandwich says she can’t get her money back

©2023 Cox Media Group