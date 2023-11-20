Man shot to death in downtown Atlanta less than half a mile from 2nd shooting outside City Hall

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near downtown Monday afternoon.

The shooting comes moments after a man showed up at City Hall with a gunshot wound to the chest. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Police said the shooting happened at 210 Peters St. SW, which is listed as the Smith & Porter apartment building.

Police have not released any details about the victim but said that homicide investigators are at the scene and the investigation is active.

Earlier Monday afternoon, a man showed up outside Atlanta City Hall with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police are also still investigating that shooting.

Atlanta City Hall is just over half a mile from the Peters Street location.

