1 dead, 1 hospitalized after early morning fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — One person died and another was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after a fire in Carroll County.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning on Daniel Road near Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy. A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured video that showed the orange glow from the flames as crews put them out.

Deputies and firefighters have not identified the victims. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

