Carnival worker injured when ride at north GA fair malfunctions

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A carnival worker is recovering from injuries he got at the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in north Georgia over the weekend.

Habersham County Emergency Services told Channel 2 Action News that they were called out to the fairgrounds on Sunday night when a worker broke his ankle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say the worker was helping someone onto a ride when it unexpectedly moved forward and caught his right ankle and ripped his jeans.

He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery. No one else was hurt.

TRENDING STORIES:

The ride was shut down after the incident and inspected by state officials. It has been deemed safe to operate.

All of the fair’s rides come from a third-party carnival company and were inspected before the fair opened.

The Chattahoochee Mountain Fair runs through Saturday night.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group