Car falls from 2nd story parking lot, nearly crushing worker below

ATLANTA - A car crashed through a fence, hit a building’s roof and landed upside down – nearly crushing a man below.
Atlanta police said the 63-year-old driver lost control of his car while driving down Marietta Street Monday evening.
Investigators said he crashed his car through a fence, landed on the roof of Dr. Aletha Chappelear’s chiropractor business before flipping over onto the ground below.
“It shook the entire building,” Chapplear said.
We're talking to the doctor who ran out to help the driver, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}