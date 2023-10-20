California man accused of attempting to scam elderly Georgia couple out of over $180,000

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A California man is behind bars after officials say he tried to scam an elderly Georgian couple out of thousands of dollars.
Perry police officials said after conducting a covert operation, they arrested Gurdev Singh of California and a citizen of India.
According to the investigation, Singh attempted to steal over $180,000 from an elderly Perry couple.
Authorities did not specify how Singh attempted to scam the victims.
Singh was charged with a criminal attempt to commit theft by deception and exploitation of elder persons. He is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Ike Wilcox at 478-944-2848.
