California man accused of attempting to scam elderly Georgia couple out of over $180,000

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A California man is behind bars after officials say he tried to scam an elderly Georgian couple out of thousands of dollars.

Perry police officials said after conducting a covert operation, they arrested Gurdev Singh of California and a citizen of India.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, Singh attempted to steal over $180,000 from an elderly Perry couple.

Authorities did not specify how Singh attempted to scam the victims.

Singh was charged with a criminal attempt to commit theft by deception and exploitation of elder persons. He is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information regarding this case or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Ike Wilcox at 478-944-2848.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Organization donates garden to honor case of girl who was murdered in 1972

©2023 Cox Media Group