Buyers say company claiming to sell wooden flags made by veterans never delivered

ATLANTA - Buyers say a company that claimed to sell "veteran-made" wooden flags never delivered a product or refunded their money.
Channel 2's Justin Gray talked to a woman who saw an ad for The Rustic Flag Co. on Facebook and thought she was helping to employ veterans when she bought one online. It's been over a year, and she's never gotten the flag or her money back.
Gray learned that thousands of other people have filed complaints about the company with the Tennessee attorney general, who is now investigating.
We're working to get answers from the business owner, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
