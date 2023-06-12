Butting heads with the ‘baaaaad’ guys: Officers help wrangle random goats from GA gas station

CAMILLA, Ga. — Law enforcement faces all kinds of challenges when they are on duty, but Sunday brought a new kind of challenge for some officers in South Georgia – goats.

Officers were called out to a Circle K gas station Sunday after people called in saying some random goats were roaming the convenience store’s parking lot.

Images from one of the patrol car’s dashcam shows three Camilla police officers and other people from the gas station trying to wrangle the goats.

The department did not say where they think the animals came from, but it did say that they found new homes for the goats.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Capt. D. Davis made the comment, “Is this what the commercial meant by ‘Grab life by the horns?’”

